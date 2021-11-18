Oklahoma 79, East Carolina 74

OKLAHOMA (2-0)
T.Groves 4-7 3-3 12, Hill 3-3 5-6 12, Gibson 4-10 2-3 13, Goldwire 3-6 6-6 13, Harkless 3-8 3-5 10, J.Groves 0-3 0-0 0, Chargois 2-3 1-2 5, Noland 1-2 0-0 2, Issanza 3-4 1-2 7, Cortes 1-1 0-0 2, Mason 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-48 21-27 79.
EAST CAROLINA (3-1)
Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, Suggs 3-7 7-9 14, Debaut 4-6 0-0 8, Miles 4-8 1-2 9, Newton 7-14 3-4 18, Robinson-White 4-5 1-2 12, B.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Frink 3-3 1-3 8, Felton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 13-20 74.
Halftime_Oklahoma 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 8-21 (Gibson 3-8, Hill 1-1, Mason 1-1, T.Groves 1-2, Goldwire 1-4, Harkless 1-5), East Carolina 7-19 (Robinson-White 3-4, Frink 1-1, Suggs 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Newton 1-6, B.Johnson 0-1, Miles 0-2). Fouled Out_T.Groves. Rebounds_Oklahoma 27 (T.Groves, Harkless 6), East Carolina 21 (Debaut 6). Assists_Oklahoma 16 (Goldwire 6), East Carolina 13 (Suggs 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 18, East Carolina 19.
