Oklahoma 88, Minnesota 69

OKLAHOMA (5-1)

Lampkin 1-2 2-4 4, Llanusa 6-16 2-2 17, Robertson 6-12 2-2 19, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Williams 5-14 1-2 12, Scott 2-4 0-0 4, Tot 2-6 0-0 4, Tucker 2-4 0-0 5, Vann 7-10 0-0 15, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Svoboda 1-1 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-77 7-11 88

MINNESOTA (4-3)

Sissoko 2-7 1-2 5, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 5-12 6-10 18, Scalia 2-8 0-0 4, Winters 6-13 4-4 18, Bagwell-Katalinich 1-2 0-0 2, Cumming 1-1 0-0 3, Hubbard 3-8 2-2 11, Smith 0-2 1-2 1, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Micheaux 2-3 1-2 5, Strande 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 15-22 69

Oklahoma 27 14 19 28 — 88 Minnesota 14 16 19 20 — 69

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 11-29 (Llanusa 3-10, Robertson 5-11, Washington 0-1, Williams 1-2, Tot 0-2, Tucker 1-1, Vann 1-2), Minnesota 8-19 (Sissoko 0-1, Powell 2-2, Scalia 0-3, Winters 2-6, Cumming 1-1, Hubbard 3-6). Assists_Oklahoma 22 (Washington 8), Minnesota 11 (Powell 4). Fouled Out_Minnesota Sissoko. Rebounds_Oklahoma 51 (Team 4-7), Minnesota 31 (Helgren 2-6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 16, Minnesota 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_267.

