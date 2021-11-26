Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 77, OT

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-1)

Moncrieffe 2-7 0-0 4, Cisse 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 3-8 0-1 6, Likekele 6-8 0-0 13, B.Thompson 4-12 0-0 8, Walker 2-5 0-0 4, B.Williams 7-12 6-6 21, Ke.Boone 1-6 3-5 5, Ka.Boone 5-11 1-2 11, Smith 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 33-78 10-14 78.

ORAL ROBERTS (3-3)

Lacis 5-9 0-0 13, Weaver 8-16 1-2 20, Abmas 10-22 2-2 29, Jurgens 1-5 3-6 5, K.Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Phipps 1-4 1-2 3, McBride 2-5 0-0 4, Lufile 0-1 1-2 1, Herron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 8-14 77.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 2-16 (Likekele 1-1, B.Williams 1-4, Moncrieffe 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Ke.Boone 0-2, Walker 0-2, B.Thompson 0-4), Oral Roberts 13-33 (Abmas 7-12, Lacis 3-5, Weaver 3-9, McBride 0-1, K.Thompson 0-1, Phipps 0-2, Jurgens 0-3). Fouled Out_Lacis. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 46 (Likekele 9), Oral Roberts 34 (Lacis, Weaver 7). Assists_Oklahoma St. 9 (Likekele, B.Williams 3), Oral Roberts 15 (Lacis 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 17, Oral Roberts 18.

