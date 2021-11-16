Oklahoma St. 80, Mass.-Lowell 58

MASS.-LOWELL (2-1)

Al.Blunt 2-6 4-4 9, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Faison 2-8 0-0 6, E.Hammond 5-11 0-0 10, Thomas 3-8 1-4 8, An.Blunt 2-7 4-4 8, G.Hammond 2-3 1-1 6, Mincey 1-2 0-0 2, Hikim 0-4 0-0 0, Jordan-Thomas 1-2 0-1 2, Hall 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 21-58 11-15 58.

OKLAHOMA ST. (3-1)

Moncrieffe 3-6 1-2 7, Cisse 4-7 4-5 12, Anderson 5-9 1-2 11, Likekele 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 5-6 4-6 14, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, B.Williams 3-6 5-5 12, D.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Ke.Boone 4-5 0-0 11, Ka.Boone 1-2 1-3 3, Newton 0-1 0-1 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Kouma 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-51 16-24 80.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 5-21 (Faison 2-6, G.Hammond 1-2, Al.Blunt 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Mincey 0-1, An.Blunt 0-2, Hall 0-2, E.Hammond 0-2), Oklahoma St. 4-11 (Ke.Boone 3-4, B.Williams 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Newton 0-1, Smith 0-1, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_Moncrieffe. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 24 (Brooks 8), Oklahoma St. 36 (Cisse 11). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 11 (Faison 3), Oklahoma St. 19 (Likekele, Thompson, B.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 18, Oklahoma St. 22.

