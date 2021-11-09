Oklahoma St. 88, Texas-Arlington 45

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (0-0)
Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-4 0-0 4, Azore 2-9 2-3 6, Elame 2-6 0-2 4, Levi 2-5 0-0 4, Castro 4-6 0-0 9, Hoiberg 0-2 0-0 0, Mwamba 0-5 1-2 1, Talbot 1-4 0-0 3, Rojas 1-3 0-1 2, Young 3-5 0-0 6, Wilson 3-4 0-2 6, Romanelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 3-10 45.
OKLAHOMA ST. (0-0)
Cisse 7-8 3-6 17, Anderson 4-10 2-2 13, Likekele 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 2-7 0-0 4, D.Williams 1-5 4-4 7, Thompson 6-12 0-0 14, Moncrieffe 6-9 1-1 13, Ke.Boone 3-5 0-0 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Newton 1-3 0-0 3, Kouma 1-2 1-2 3, Church 1-2 0-0 2, Sager 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 33-70 13-17 88.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 43-14. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 2-19 (Castro 1-3, Talbot 1-4, Levi 0-1, Azore 0-3, Elame 0-4, Mwamba 0-4), Oklahoma St. 9-25 (Anderson 3-5, Ke.Boone 2-3, Thompson 2-5, D.Williams 1-2, Newton 1-3, Smith 0-1, Likekele 0-3, Walker 0-3). Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 27 (Levi 5), Oklahoma St. 49 (Cisse, Ke.Boone 8). Assists_Texas-Arlington 6 (Azore 2), Oklahoma St. 19 (Likekele 6). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 16, Oklahoma St. 14.
