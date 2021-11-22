Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (3-1)

Faye 1-3 1-2 3, Lampten 0-0 2-2 2, Meeks 7-16 5-5 22, R.Smith 4-9 3-4 15, Underwood 2-9 2-2 6, Burnham 3-8 2-2 10, Ali 0-3 2-2 2, Smart 1-3 4-4 6, Tucker 0-7 0-0 0, Horton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 21-23 66.

OKLAHOMA ST. (4-1)

Moncrieffe 1-3 1-2 3, Cisse 5-7 0-0 10, Anderson 6-9 2-2 15, Likekele 4-8 2-4 10, Thompson 5-12 1-2 15, B.Williams 5-9 2-2 13, Walker 1-5 0-0 3, Ke.Boone 1-2 0-0 3, Ka.Boone 5-5 3-3 13, T.Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Newton 2-4 0-0 5, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 11-15 96.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 9-22 (R.Smith 4-8, Meeks 3-4, Burnham 2-2, Ali 0-1, Faye 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Underwood 0-2, Horton 0-3), Oklahoma St. 9-18 (Thompson 4-6, Anderson 1-2, Ke.Boone 1-2, Newton 1-2, Walker 1-3, B.Williams 1-3). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 29 (Burnham 7), Oklahoma St. 29 (Moncrieffe, Cisse, Likekele 5). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 8 (Underwood 2), Oklahoma St. 18 (Likekele 5). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 18, Oklahoma St. 19.

