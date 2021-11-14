Trending:
Oklahoma St. downs Prairie View A&M 72-59

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 6:43 pm
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Keylan Boone scored 12 points off the bench and Moussa Cisse scored 10 and Oklahoma State bounced back beating Prairie View A&M 72-59 on Sunday.

The visiting Oakland Grizzlies left Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 56-55 upset victory over the Cowboys on Friday.

Kalib Boone made a layup and 1 of 2 free throws and Keylan Boone made a 3-pointer and two foul shoots in successive possessions and Oklahoma State (2-1) led 24-8 with 5:54 before halftime.

The Cowboys led 38-15 at halftime before the Panthers went on a 15-0 run to start the second half as four different players scored to cut the deficit to eight.

Later, Rondell Walker made a 3 for a 45-33 Cowboys lead with 12:38 left and Oklahoma State led by double figures for the remainder. Twelve players scored for Oklahoma State.

Drell Roberts scored 27 points for the Panthers (0-4) and Dewayne Cox 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

