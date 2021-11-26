Old Dominion 62, Longwood 61

LONGWOOD (4-3)

Granlund 2-3 0-0 6, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 4-8 5-6 14, D.Wade 5-9 0-0 13, Wilkins 2-5 2-2 8, Nkereuwem 3-7 1-2 7, Perkins 1-3 1-2 3, Lliteras 2-5 3-3 8, Christmas 0-5 0-2 0. Totals 20-47 12-17 61.

OLD DOMINION (3-4)

Ezikpe 2-2 0-0 4, Hunter 1-8 2-2 5, Keyser 6-12 0-0 12, Long 6-10 6-9 18, Oliver 3-9 0-0 8, Stines 2-7 2-2 6, Trice 2-4 3-7 7, Essien 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 13-20 62.

Halftime_Longwood 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 9-18 (D.Wade 3-5, Granlund 2-2, Wilkins 2-3, Hill 1-2, Lliteras 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Perkins 0-2), Old Dominion 3-16 (Oliver 2-8, Hunter 1-4, Keyser 0-1, Stines 0-3). Fouled Out_Watson, Ezikpe. Rebounds_Longwood 28 (Granlund, Wilkins, Nkereuwem, Perkins, Lliteras 4), Old Dominion 25 (Trice 7). Assists_Longwood 11 (Hill, Wilkins, Christmas 2), Old Dominion 13 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Longwood 17, Old Dominion 20. A_4,275 (8,472).

