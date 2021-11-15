Old Dominion 79, Manhattan 58

MANHATTAN (2-1)

Roberts 6-6 1-1 13, Williams 3-7 1-2 7, Buchanan 3-9 3-4 9, Nelson 0-4 2-3 2, Perez 4-7 0-1 9, Diallo 3-7 5-8 11, Stewart 2-5 0-0 6, Brennen 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 1-2 1, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 13-21 58.

OLD DOMINION (2-1)

Ezikpe 4-9 7-8 15, Hunter 6-10 2-4 18, Keyser 4-8 0-1 9, Long 3-8 1-1 7, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Trice 7-8 4-7 18, Oliver 1-4 2-2 4, Stines 0-0 0-0 0, Essien 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 0-1 0-2 0, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-57 16-25 79.

Halftime_Old Dominion 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 3-15 (Stewart 2-4, Perez 1-2, Reid 0-1, Williams 0-1, Brennen 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Buchanan 0-3), Old Dominion 5-10 (Hunter 4-4, Keyser 1-2, Long 0-1, Oliver 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Manhattan 28 (Roberts, Diallo 6), Old Dominion 30 (Keyser, Smith 5). Assists_Manhattan 12 (Perez 7), Old Dominion 18 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Manhattan 19, Old Dominion 19. A_4,412 (8,472).

