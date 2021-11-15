Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Omier lifts Arkansas State past Central Baptist 90-63

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier posted 16 points as Arkansas State rolled past Central Baptist 90-63 on Monday night.

Desi Sills had 12 points and six rebounds for Arkansas State (2-1). Caleb Fields added 12 points and seven assists. Marquis Eaton had seven assists.

Kelvin Robinson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs. Mayan Kiir added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Van Pelt had 12 points.

___

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn