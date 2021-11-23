Oral Roberts 91, Rogers State 31

ROGERS STATE (0-1)

Saracco 0-2 0-0 0, Dean 1-6 5-6 7, Jackson 3-8 2-2 8, Pullum 1-8 0-0 3, Peacock 1-5 0-0 3, P.Lawrence 3-10 0-1 6, Obineke 0-6 0-0 0, Price 1-2 0-0 2, Starks 0-3 0-3 0, Coblin 1-1 0-0 2, Gessert 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-53 7-12 31.

ORAL ROBERTS (3-2)

Lacis 1-3 0-0 3, Weaver 1-3 0-0 2, Abmas 8-12 2-2 23, Jurgens 3-8 0-0 7, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Phipps 3-7 1-1 9, McBride 6-7 2-2 17, Bergens 1-2 0-0 3, Herron 2-2 4-4 8, Lufile 5-7 0-0 10, Clover 1-4 1-1 3, Plet 0-2 0-0 0, E.Lawrence 1-2 0-0 2, Tekavcic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 10-10 91.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 36-14. 3-Point Goals_Rogers State 2-18 (Peacock 1-2, Pullum 1-4, Dean 0-1, Gessert 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Price 0-1, Saracco 0-1, Starks 0-1, P.Lawrence 0-3, Obineke 0-3), Oral Roberts 13-28 (Abmas 5-8, McBride 3-4, Phipps 2-4, Bergens 1-1, Lacis 1-3, Jurgens 1-5, Weaver 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Rogers State 21 (Jackson 5), Oral Roberts 48 (Thompson 8). Assists_Rogers State 1 (Obineke 1), Oral Roberts 13 (Phipps 4). Total Fouls_Rogers State 15, Oral Roberts 14. A_2,947 (11,300).

