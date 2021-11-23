Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

OREGON (3-1)
Guerrier 1-9 0-0 2, Williams 5-10 1-2 14, Harmon 5-9 1-1 13, Richardson 0-5 0-0 0, J.Young 4-10 0-0 8, Soares 3-7 0-0 8, Kepnang 4-7 0-0 8, Dante 3-3 2-4 8, Bittle 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Reichle 1-2 0-0 3, Wur 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 5-9 73.
CHAMINADE (0-1)
McIntire 2-9 5-8 9, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Smoyer 2-4 1-2 5, Amaral-Artharee 4-18 0-0 9, Watkins 4-11 2-2 13, Christensen 2-3 4-6 8, Kremer 0-1 0-0 0, Storms 0-4 1-2 1, K.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Cahill 0-0 0-0 0, Renane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 13-20 49.
Halftime_Oregon 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 8-29 (Williams 3-5, Harmon 2-4, Soares 2-5, Reichle 1-2, Wur 0-1, J.Young 0-3, Richardson 0-4, Guerrier 0-5), Chaminade 4-17 (Watkins 3-5, Amaral-Artharee 1-7, McIntire 0-1, Storms 0-4). Rebounds_Oregon 38 (Guerrier 8), Chaminade 33 (Watkins 8). Assists_Oregon 19 (Richardson 5), Chaminade 7 (Christensen, Kremer 2). Total Fouls_Oregon 14, Chaminade 11.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments