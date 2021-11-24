Oregon, Houston meet in Maui Invitational

Houston (4-1) vs. Oregon (3-2)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oregon will meet in the Maui Invitational. Oregon lost 62-50 to Saint Mary’s in its most recent game, while Houston fell 65-63 against Wisconsin in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr., Will Richardson and Jacob Young have combined to account for 51 percent of all Ducks points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Sasser has connected on 45.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Houston has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among AAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

