Oregon St. 73, Portland St. 64

PORTLAND ST. (0-0)
Jean-Marie 5-12 4-4 14, Thomas 6-13 0-0 16, Carter 3-11 2-3 9, Starks 2-6 0-0 5, Ruffin 4-10 3-6 11, Alley 1-6 2-5 4, Burke 2-2 0-0 5, Eyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 11-18 64.
OREGON ST. (0-0)
Alatishe 9-15 2-5 21, Calloo 5-10 4-4 16, Silva 0-3 0-0 0, Hunt 0-5 3-4 3, Lucas 4-8 5-6 16, Davis 2-8 1-4 5, Williams 2-4 0-1 4, Andela 0-1 0-0 0, Akanno 1-3 0-2 2, Rand 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 15-26 73.
Halftime_Portland St. 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 7-22 (Thomas 4-9, Burke 1-1, Carter 1-3, Starks 1-3, Jean-Marie 0-1, Alley 0-2, Ruffin 0-3), Oregon St. 6-14 (Lucas 3-5, Calloo 2-3, Alatishe 1-1, Williams 0-1, Akanno 0-2, Hunt 0-2). Rebounds_Portland St. 32 (Jean-Marie 10), Oregon St. 39 (Alatishe, Calloo 8). Assists_Portland St. 7 (Alley 3), Oregon St. 14 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Portland St. 18, Oregon St. 18.
