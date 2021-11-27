Oregon State, Penn State meet in Emerald Coast Classic

Penn State (3-2) vs. Oregon State (1-5)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Oregon State are set to square off in the Emerald Coast Classic. Oregon State lost 80-77 in overtime to Wake Forest in its most recent game, while Penn State came up short in a 68-63 overtime game against LSU in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Oregon State’s Warith Alatishe has averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Jarod Lucas has put up 10.3 points. For the Nittany Lions, Sam Sessoms has averaged 18 points and 5.4 rebounds while Seth Lundy has put up 15.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Sessoms has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Penn State field goals over the last three games. Sessoms has 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Penn State’s Lundy has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 40.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over the past three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Nittany Lions have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Beavers. Oregon State has an assist on 38 of 87 field goals (43.7 percent) across its past three contests while Penn State has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State has averaged 68.4 points per game over its last five games. The Beavers are giving up 72.6 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.