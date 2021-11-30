On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles grant Kriske release for international opportunity

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles granted right-hander Brooks Kriske his release to pursue an international opportunity.

The Orioles also announced Tuesday that infielder Lucius Fox was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old Kriske made 16 relief appearances over the past two seasons with the Orioles and New York Yankees. He was 2-1 with a 14.40 ERA.

The 24-year-old Fox has not appeared in the majors. He hit .242 with four homers and 21 RBIs for Triple-A Omaha last season while part of the Kansas City organization. The Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Royals earlier in November.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission