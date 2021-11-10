On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ottawa Senators place 6th player in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 5:16 pm
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defenseman Josh Brown became the sixth Ottawa Senators player in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, with the team canceling practice for precautionary reasons.

Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are in the protocol, along with associate coach Jack Capuano. Mete was added to the list Tuesday, hours before the Senators’ 3-2 loss at Boston.

Ottawa canceled practice Monday after Holden and Capuano were placed in the protocol Sunday. Later Monday, the team said Connor Brown and Gambrell had entered the protocol and would not travel to Boston. Watson entered the protocol Friday.

The Senators will host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

