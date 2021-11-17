OU faces ECU in Conway

Oklahoma (2-0) vs. East Carolina (3-0)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma is ready to face East Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. East Carolina earned a 95-79 win over Western Carolina on Sunday, while Oklahoma walked away with a 96-44 blowout win against UTSA on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves, Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Sooners points this season.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Oklahoma has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.