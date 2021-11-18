Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. over UMass 88-73

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 8:05 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jamison Overton had 21 points as Weber State topped UMass 88-73 on Thursday.

Overton shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Koby McEwen had 19 points and seven rebounds for Weber State (3-0). Dillon Jones added 15 points. Zahir Porter had 13 points.

Noah Fernandes scored a career-high 21 points for the Minutemen (2-2). Trent Buttrick added 12 points. C.J. Kelly had 11 points.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 SAME's Federal Small Business...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Crew 1 meets up with Space Force top brass