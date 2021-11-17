Pacific 65, Stanislaus State 46

STANISLAUS STATE (0-1)

Fallay 2-5 0-1 4, Salgado 3-6 0-0 8, Singleton 2-15 1-2 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Zecic 3-8 0-0 8, Short 3-16 2-4 9, Pallesi 1-3 0-0 3, Cummins 2-5 0-1 4, Smith 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 18-63 3-8 46.

PACIFIC (2-2)

Anderson 6-12 2-3 18, Bailey 3-7 7-8 14, Avdalovic 3-9 0-0 8, Crockrell 1-2 0-0 2, Outlaw 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 0-3 0-0 0, Freeman 6-6 2-3 14, Blake 3-6 2-3 9, Byers 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-17 65.

Halftime_Pacific 38-20. 3-Point Goals_Stanislaus State 7-24 (Zecic 2-4, Salgado 2-5, Pallesi 1-2, Short 1-3, Singleton 1-8, Smith 0-2), Pacific 8-22 (Anderson 4-7, Avdalovic 2-6, Blake 1-1, Bailey 1-4, Outlaw 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Stanislaus State 31 (Short 7), Pacific 41 (Anderson 13). Assists_Stanislaus State 12 (Zecic, Short 3), Pacific 11 (Crockrell 4). Total Fouls_Stanislaus State 17, Pacific 10. A_1,188 (6,150).

