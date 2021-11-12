Pacific 85, Hawaii Hilo 74

PACIFIC (1-1)
Anderson 5-9 3-6 13, Bailey 7-12 0-0 16, Avdalovic 6-11 0-0 17, Crockrell 7-9 0-0 14, Outlaw 3-5 1-2 8, Wilson-Rouse 3-8 2-2 8, Blake 2-4 3-3 7, Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Byers 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 9-13 85.
HAWAII HILO (0-2)
Tait-Jones 7-13 7-8 21, Hubbell 0-1 0-0 0, McHenry 5-11 0-0 11, Williams 4-11 2-2 11, Jetter 5-7 0-0 11, Kunnert 0-5 0-0 0, Strong 3-5 2-2 11, Ng 3-7 0-0 6, Grant 1-1 0-0 3, Borg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 11-12 74.
Halftime_Pacific 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 8-21 (Avdalovic 5-9, Bailey 2-4, Outlaw 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Bell 0-1, Blake 0-1, Byers 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-2), Hawaii Hilo 7-23 (Strong 3-5, Grant 1-1, Jetter 1-1, McHenry 1-3, Williams 1-5, Hubbell 0-1, Ng 0-2, Tait-Jones 0-2, Kunnert 0-3). Rebounds_Pacific 34 (Bailey 9), Hawaii Hilo 27 (Williams 7). Assists_Pacific 11 (Crockrell 6), Hawaii Hilo 12 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 12, Hawaii Hilo 18.
