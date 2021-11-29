Panthers RB McCaffrey out for the season with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday that revealed the injury was severe enough to put him on injured reserve. Because of his anticipated recovery time and given that it would be his second time on IR, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on Carolina’s final five regular-season games following its bye week.

The 2017 first-round draft pick was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and played only sparingly in the second half.

It’s the second straight year McCaffrey has ended the season on injured reserve. He played in just three games last season.

Since becoming the NFL’s highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64 million contract after the 2019 season, McCaffrey will have missed 23 of 33 games in the last two seasons due to injuries.

The 2019 All-Pro had 421 yards on 68 carries and a touchdown the past four weeks. He finished the season with 442 yard and a touchdown, and 37 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown.

