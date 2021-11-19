Pelicans’ Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans reserve small forward Didi Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the the NBA’s performance-enhancing drug rules.

Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-5 Louzada, who joined the Pelicans last season, has played in just two games this season and has not scored.

“We were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA-NBPA Anti-Drug Program,” said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. “After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension.

“We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience,” Griffin added.

Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019, when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.

