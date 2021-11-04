On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan latest in COVID-19 protocol

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 4:36 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is unavailable for Thursday night’s game against Philadelphia after being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team made the announcement a few hours before the Penguins were scheduled to take on the Flyers. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will fill in for Sullivan.

The Penguins have been grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak since training camp opened. Eight players have entered the protocol since mid-September, including captain Sidney Crosby and defensemen Marcus Pettersson, Brian Dumoulin and Chad Ruhwedel this week. All will be unavailable to face Philadelphia.

Sullivan said Wednesday that Crosby and Pettersson were symptomatic and Ruhwedel was asymptomatic.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19 since training camp opened but have since returned. Defenseman Kris Letang, placed in the protocol on Oct. 23, skated with his teammates on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen