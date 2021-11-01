On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Penguins’ Pettersson, Ruhwedel positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
November 1, 2021 5:48 pm
< a min read
      

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel entered the COVID-19 protocol Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the positive tests, and said Sullivan said Pettersson is symptomatic while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic.

Pettersson and Ruhwedel are the fifth and sixth members of the Penguins enter the protocol so far this season, joining forwards Jeff Carter, Jack Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Kris Letang.

Letang, who was symptomatic, has been cleared to return to the team though it’s still too early to say whether he’ll be available Thursday when the Penguins host Philadelphia. Carter, Guentzel and Aston-Reese have returned.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

“I don’t think it’s because guys aren’t diligent, or aren’t doing the right thing,” Sullivan said. “I just think this is part of the world we’re living in right now. It’s a little bit different this year, because there’s some semblance of normalcy. The protocols aren’t mandated. But I think our guys do a really good job in just using common sense.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Japan form a Surface Action Group in South China Sea