Penn 85, Lafayette 57

LAFAYETTE (0-3)

Jenkins 5-11 1-1 12, O’Boyle 0-7 0-0 0, Quinn 5-8 3-3 14, Fulton 2-5 0-0 5, Perry 3-12 0-0 8, Brantley 4-12 0-0 11, Sondberg 0-2 0-0 0, Rubayo 1-2 0-1 2, Verbinskis 1-5 0-0 3, Hines 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Zambie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 4-5 57.

PENN (2-2)

Lorca-Lloyd 2-4 2-2 6, Charles 7-11 0-0 18, Dingle 4-12 0-0 9, Monroe 4-5 1-1 9, Williams 3-5 0-0 7, Slajchert 5-7 0-0 11, Spinoso 5-5 0-0 12, Moshkovitz 0-3 0-0 0, Martz 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 1-2 1, Wang 1-1 0-0 3, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Laczkowski 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 6-7 85.

Halftime_Penn 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 9-32 (Brantley 3-9, Perry 2-6, Quinn 1-1, Fulton 1-3, Jenkins 1-4, Verbinskis 1-5, Sondberg 0-1, O’Boyle 0-3), Penn 11-23 (Charles 4-7, Spinoso 2-2, Wang 1-1, Martz 1-2, Slajchert 1-2, Williams 1-2, Dingle 1-3, Chambers 0-1, Laczkowski 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 26 (Quinn 6), Penn 42 (Lorca-Lloyd, Spinoso 6). Assists_Lafayette 11 (Quinn, Fulton 4), Penn 18 (Slajchert 4). Total Fouls_Lafayette 7, Penn 12. A_1,791 (8,722).

