Penn, Davidson meet in Conway

Davidson (1-2) vs. Penn (2-3)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson and Penn will go at it in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Penn lost 87-79 in overtime to Utah State in its most recent game, while Davidson fell 76-64 against New Mexico State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Jordan Dingle has averaged 21.4 points to lead the way for the Quakers. Jelani Williams has paired with Dingle and is accounting for eight points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Hyunjung Lee, who is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dingle has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. Dingle has accounted for 39 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Quakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Penn has an assist on 46 of 87 field goals (52.9 percent) across its previous three games while Davidson has assists on 16 of 44 field goals (36.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Davidson has held opposing teams to 53 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all A10 teams.

