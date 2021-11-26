Penn faces tough test vs No. 13 Arkansas

Penn (3-5) vs. No. 13 Arkansas (5-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Arkansas presents a tough challenge for Penn. Penn has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Arkansas is coming off a 73-67 win in Kansas City over Cincinnati in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Arkansas’ JD Notae has averaged 17.8 points and 3.2 steals while Au’Diese Toney has put up 13.2 points and eight rebounds. For the Quakers, Jordan Dingle has averaged 19.6 points while Jonah Charles has put up 11.3 points.DOMINANT DINGLE: Dingle has connected on 33.3 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Penn is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The Penn defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

