Penn St. 75, Youngstown St. 59

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (0-1)
Akuchie 9-18 0-0 22, Cohill 2-9 0-0 5, Covington 4-7 2-4 11, Olison 1-9 0-0 2, Rathan-Mayes 3-5 3-6 10, Shelton 3-7 0-0 9, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Chicone 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 5-10 59.
PENN ST. (1-0)
Harrar 7-7 2-4 16, Lundy 9-15 2-2 23, Dread 0-3 0-0 0, Pickett 3-10 2-2 9, Sessoms 8-16 1-3 17, Cornwall 1-4 0-0 3, White 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-60 7-11 75.
Halftime_Penn St. 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 10-24 (Akuchie 4-7, Shelton 3-6, Rathan-Mayes 1-1, Covington 1-2, Cohill 1-3, Olison 0-5), Penn St. 6-20 (Lundy 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Cornwall 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Sessoms 0-2, Dread 0-3). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 24 (Akuchie 10), Penn St. 39 (Harrar 14). Assists_Youngstown St. 8 (Cohill, Hunter, Chicone 2), Penn St. 16 (Sessoms 8). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 17, Penn St. 15. A_7,884 (15,261).
