Penn St. 85, Cornell 74

CORNELL (4-1)
Dickson 3-6 1-2 8, Jones 2-7 1-1 6, Dolan 3-7 0-2 6, Manon 5-9 2-3 12, Patel 5-11 2-2 15, Boothby 1-4 2-2 5, N.Williams 3-6 6-6 14, Noll 2-6 0-0 5, Hansen 1-2 0-1 2, Gray 0-3 1-2 1, Ragland 0-5 0-0 0, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 15-21 74.
PENN ST. (3-1)
Harrar 3-5 1-2 7, Lundy 9-13 0-1 23, Dread 1-6 2-2 5, Pickett 3-10 8-11 15, Sessoms 6-11 4-4 22, Cornwall 1-5 0-0 3, White 3-3 1-1 7, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 16-21 85.
Halftime_Penn St. 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 9-32 (Patel 3-4, N.Williams 2-3, Dickson 1-2, Noll 1-2, Boothby 1-4, Jones 1-5, Hansen 0-1, Dolan 0-2, Gray 0-2, Manon 0-2, Ragland 0-5), Penn St. 15-34 (Sessoms 6-7, Lundy 5-8, Johnson 1-2, Cornwall 1-5, Dread 1-6, Pickett 1-6). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Cornell 35 (Dickson, Dolan, Patel 5), Penn St. 38 (Harrar 12). Assists_Cornell 13 (Dickson 6), Penn St. 16 (Pickett 6). Total Fouls_Cornell 22, Penn St. 19. A_7,515 (15,261).
