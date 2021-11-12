Penn takes on Bucknell

Penn (0-1) vs. Bucknell (0-1)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn and Bucknell look to bounce back from losses. Penn fell 105-70 at Florida State on Wednesday. Bucknell lost 88-70 to North Carolina State on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 0-0 records against non-conference competition last season.

