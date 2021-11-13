Pepperdine 65, Idaho St. 60

IDAHO ST. (1-1)
Carr 2-7 2-2 8, Porter 2-4 2-4 6, Visentin 3-5 0-0 6, Cool 5-12 2-2 13, Ford 5-14 0-0 12, Smellie 3-5 1-2 8, Rodriguez 0-3 2-3 2, Parker 2-4 1-3 5, Sorensen 0-1 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-16 60.
PEPPERDINE (1-1)
Fisher 5-9 3-6 13, Zidek 5-13 4-5 14, Mallette 3-9 0-0 7, Mitchell 4-10 1-2 10, Smith 6-11 4-6 17, Munson 0-2 2-4 2, Deng 0-2 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 2-2 2, Basham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 16-25 65.
Halftime_Pepperdine 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 6-25 (Carr 2-6, Ford 2-7, Smellie 1-3, Cool 1-6, Rodriguez 0-3), Pepperdine 3-19 (Smith 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Mallette 1-7, Deng 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Zidek 0-4). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_Idaho St. 30 (Porter, Ford 6), Pepperdine 37 (Fisher 10). Assists_Idaho St. 12 (Visentin, Cool, Smellie 3), Pepperdine 13 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 23, Pepperdine 21. A_1,210 (3,104).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments