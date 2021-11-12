PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Purse: $2.5 Million
|Second Round
Kirk Triplett 65-64_129
Steven Alker 66-65_131
Jim Furyk 65-67_132
Phil Mickelson 67-65_132
K.J. Choi 67-65_133
Vijay Singh 69-65_134
Jerry Kelly 67-67_134
Brett Quigley 67-67_134
Stephen Ames 67-67_134
Brandt Jobe 66-68_134
Darren Clarke 68-67_135
Scott Parel 67-68_135
Fred Couples 66-69_135
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66_136
Dicky Pride 67-69_136
Woody Austin 71-66_137
Steve Flesch 69-68_137
Paul Broadhurst 69-68_137
Wes Short, Jr. 67-70_137
David Toms 66-61_137
Alex Cejka 71-67_138
Robert Karlsson 70-68_138
Retief Goosen 70-68_138
Paul Goydos 70-68_138
Glen Day 70-68_138
Mike Weir 68-70_138
Kenny Perry 68-70_138
Doug Barron 68-70_138
Kevin Sutherland 72-67_139
Colin Montgomerie 69-70_139
Bernhard Langer 68-72_140
Ernie Els 68-73_141
Rod Pampling 69-73_142
Gene Sauers 69-74_143
Tim Petrovic 72-73_145
