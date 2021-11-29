On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 4:32 pm
1 min read
      
Monday
Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge
Winter Garden, Fla.
Yardage: 7,493; Par: 72
First
This 72-hole tournament will conclude on Thursday

Jody Bellflower 34-35_069  -3

Danny King 37-33_070  -2

Ricardo Gonzalez 34-36_070  -2

Michael Watson 37-34_071  -1

Amandeep Johl 38-34_072   E

Mark Brown 34-38_072   E

Jeff Gove 37-35_072   E

Jarmo Sandelin 35-37_072   E

Marcus Meloan 36-36_072   E

Mike Stone 35-38_073  +1

Michel Dagenais 37-36_073  +1

Roderick Bastard 39-34_073  +1

Jesús Rivas 37-36_073  +1

Ted Tryba 32-41_073  +1

Dennis Hendershott 37-36_073  +1

John Riegger 35-38_073  +1

Bobby Gage 37-36_073  +1

Neal Lancaster 36-37_073  +1

TJ Cosgrove 34-40_074  +2

Kelly Berger 37-37_074  +2

Chad Kurmel 37-37_074  +2

Craig Vanhorn 35-39_074  +2

Eric Egloff 37-37_074  +2

Tim Cantwell 38-36_074  +2

Skip Kendall 36-38_074  +2

Tim Weinhart 35-39_074  +2

Troy Parker 35-40_075  +3

Álvaro Pinedo 37-38_075  +3

Micah Rudosky 37-38_075  +3

Brian Mogg 37-38_075  +3

Frank Esposito 36-39_075  +3

Cliff Kresge 37-38_075  +3

Roger Rowland 39-36_075  +3

John Smith 37-38_075  +3

Donald Carpenter III 37-38_075  +3

David Noto 36-40_076  +4

Doug Rohrbaugh 38-38_076  +4

José Coceres 37-39_076  +4

Jay Jurecic 37-39_076  +4

Tejal Patel 36-40_076  +4

John Connelly 38-38_076  +4

John O’Brien 39-37_076  +4

Ronaldo Francisco 37-40_077  +5

Rafael Barcellos 39-38_077  +5

Todd Bailey 40-37_077  +5

Scott Henderson 36-41_077  +5

David Cauthen 38-39_077  +5

Britt Pavelonis 40-38_078  +6

David Plumb 40-38_078  +6

Mike Woodcock 38-40_078  +6

Jeffrey Mason 39-39_078  +6

Ruben Gonzalez 39-40_079  +7

Paul Parlane 39-40_079  +7

Tom Stankowski 36-43_079  +7

Jeff Williams 41-38_079  +7

Shaun Powers 41-38_079  +7

Perry Parker 39-40_079  +7

Richard Tinworth 40-39_079  +7

Danny Gonzales 39-40_079  +7

Cristian Caballero 42-38_080  +8

Mike Grob 39-41_080  +8

Mike Genovese 39-41_080  +8

John Kelly 40-40_080  +8

Chris Sullivan 40-41_081  +9

John Elliott 40-42_082 +10

Allen Abbott 41-42_083 +11

Hector Valdez 40-43_083 +11

Mack Tucker 42-42_084 +12

Scooter Hall 43-41_084 +12

Greg Newberry 41-44_085 +13

Kenny Bontz 43-43_086 +14

Christopher Moore 41-46_087 +15

Sath Nop 42-45_087 +15

Perfecto Miartus 45-45_090 +18

