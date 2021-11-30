PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Nov. 29

Points Money 1. Talor Gooch 852 $2,293,294 2. Sam Burns 730 $1,944,031 3. Sungjae Im 635 $1,632,198 4. Hideki Matsuyama 594 $2,045,423 5. Viktor Hovland 554 $1,435,781 6. Max Homa 521 $1,313,138 7. Matthew Wolff 511 $1,294,658 8. Jason Kokrak 506 $1,370,085 9. Rory McIlroy 500 $1,755,000 9. Lucas Herbert 500 $1,170,000 11. Mackenzie Hughes 491 $1,350,248 12. Maverick McNealy 453 $1,125,366 13. Cameron Tringale 439 $1,366,328 14. Scottie Scheffler 400 $1,074,351 15. Collin Morikawa 373 $1,312,322 16. Carlos Ortiz 339 $873,234 17. Danny Lee 328 $797,200 18. Marc Leishman 324 $809,296 19. Sebastian Munoz 313 $929,790 20. Brendan Steele 310 $1,019,341 21. Mito Pereira 305 $687,990 22. Aaron Wise 290 $769,394 23. Nick Watney 284 $700,038 24. Kevin Tway 274 $726,647 25. Seamus Power 271 $656,442 26. Cameron Young 269 $667,190 27. Tom Hoge 265 $680,690 28. Luke List 258 $718,610 29. Patrick Reed 258 $628,605 30. Denny McCarthy 242 $578,033 31. Keith Mitchell 240 $757,497 32. Justin Thomas 233 $613,131 33. Cameron Smith 231 $657,375 34. Patrick Rodgers 226 $555,766 35. Scott Stallings 220 $532,678 36. Adam Long 211 $470,425 37. Adam Schenk 204 $499,572 38. Russell Henley 198 $466,168 39. Hayden Buckley 192 $497,945 40. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 41. J.J. Spaun 189 $418,643 42. Lanto Griffin 189 $562,292 43. Rickie Fowler 187 $625,382 44. Si Woo Kim 187 $489,608 45. Robert Streb 184 $537,511 46. Joel Dahmen 180 $432,403 47. Taylor Pendrith 178 $385,749 48. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 49. Henrik Norlander 168 $448,865 50. Kramer Hickok 166 $429,000 51. C.T. Pan 165 $422,842 52. Troy Merritt 162 $349,190 53. Taylor Moore 161 $366,433 54. Webb Simpson 161 $429,740 55. Joaquin Niemann 156 $397,237 56. Jhonattan Vegas 152 $395,552 57. Rory Sabbatini 145 $371,000 58. Vincent Whaley 144 $362,408 59. Aaron Rai 142 $316,026 60. Alex Smalley 142 $315,365 61. Peter Malnati 139 $317,257 62. Adam Scott 139 $428,929 63. Abraham Ancer 137 $387,765 64. Harold Varner III 135 $317,610 65. Adam Hadwin 126 $317,765 66. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125 $302,974 67. Will Zalatoris 123 $298,662 68. Andrew Putnam 121 $289,483 69. Harry Higgs 120 $349,728 70. Scott Piercy 119 $278,939 71. Nate Lashley 117 $242,097 72. Trey Mullinax 114 $295,820 73. Sergio Garcia 114 $289,206 74. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005 75. John Huh 113 $272,800 76. Davis Riley 111 $254,658 77. Martin Trainer 105 $289,688 78. Russell Knox 105 $220,705 79. Chad Ramey 104 $228,275 80. Brendon Todd 104 $244,538 81. Martin Laird 102 $232,230 82. Wyndham Clark 101 $209,880 83. Matthew NeSmith 101 $220,685 84. Keegan Bradley 98 $325,692 85. Sahith Theegala 96 $253,440 86. Chez Reavie 96 $172,619 87. Corey Conners 96 $187,393 88. Stephan Jaeger 95 $173,688 89. Mark Hubbard 94 $184,063 90. Max McGreevy 93 $206,226 91. Matt Kuchar 92 $171,148 92. Charley Hoffman 92 $198,170 93. Dylan Frittelli 91 $171,373 94. Tyler Duncan 89 $195,154 95. Tommy Fleetwood 88 $296,957 96. Greyson Sigg 87 $155,760 97. Chris Kirk 86 $244,391 98. Matt Jones 85 $203,296 99. Seth Reeves 85 $219,635 100. Sam Ryder 85 $292,236 101. James Hahn 83 $222,535 102. Curtis Thompson 80 $190,775 103. Justin Rose 79 $195,638 104. Charles Howell III 76 $161,722 105. Branden Grace 76 $276,579 106. Sung Kang 75 $172,783 107. Andrew Novak 75 $141,170 108. Ryan Palmer 72 $139,967 109. Brian Gay 71 $156,025 110. Gary Woodland 70 $243,750 111. Danny Willett 70 $129,617 112. Michael Thompson 70 $173,690 112. Xander Schauffele 70 $180,111 114. Emiliano Grillo 68 $179,723 115. Jim Knous 67 $165,035 116. Bronson Burgoon 67 $139,813 117. Louis Oosthuizen 66 $151,385 118. Hudson Swafford 65 $141,587 119. Austin Cook 65 $165,060 120. Doug Ghim 65 $139,749 121. Matthias Schwab 63 $124,640 122. Roger Sloan 63 $161,147 123. Jonathan Byrd 62 $117,075 124. Graeme McDowell 61 $143,235 125. Tyrrell Hatton 57 $144,771 126. Alex Noren 56 $157,072 127. Lee Hodges 55 $119,038 128. Kevin Streelman 55 $118,380 129. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 54 $124,685 130. Nick Hardy 54 $102,410 131. Zach Johnson 54 $123,600 132. Hank Lebioda 52 $125,625 133. Adam Svensson 50 $93,434 134. William McGirt 50 $103,987 135. Justin Lower 49 $99,125 136. Beau Hossler 48 $103,250 137. David Skinns 48 $92,475 138. Erik Van Rooyen 46 $112,284 139. Jimmy Walker 45 $82,796 140. Nick Taylor 45 $98,767 141. Ian Poulter 43 $116,331 141. Jordan Spieth 43 $116,331 143. Chase Seiffert 42 $74,093 144. Chesson Hadley 41 $86,794 145. Sean O’Hair 40 $73,043 146. Patton Kizzire 39 $85,410 147. Camilo Villegas 39 $68,725 148. Dawie Van der Walt 37 $65,333 148. David Lipsky 37 $65,333 150. Brian Stuard 33 $66,375

