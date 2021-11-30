PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through Nov. 29
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Talor Gooch
|852
|$2,293,294
|2.
|Sam Burns
|730
|$1,944,031
|3.
|Sungjae Im
|635
|$1,632,198
|4.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|594
|$2,045,423
|5.
|Viktor Hovland
|554
|$1,435,781
|6.
|Max Homa
|521
|$1,313,138
|7.
|Matthew Wolff
|511
|$1,294,658
|8.
|Jason Kokrak
|506
|$1,370,085
|9.
|Rory McIlroy
|500
|$1,755,000
|9.
|Lucas Herbert
|500
|$1,170,000
|11.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|491
|$1,350,248
|12.
|Maverick McNealy
|453
|$1,125,366
|13.
|Cameron Tringale
|439
|$1,366,328
|14.
|Scottie Scheffler
|400
|$1,074,351
|15.
|Collin Morikawa
|373
|$1,312,322
|16.
|Carlos Ortiz
|339
|$873,234
|17.
|Danny Lee
|328
|$797,200
|18.
|Marc Leishman
|324
|$809,296
|19.
|Sebastian Munoz
|313
|$929,790
|20.
|Brendan Steele
|310
|$1,019,341
|21.
|Mito Pereira
|305
|$687,990
|22.
|Aaron Wise
|290
|$769,394
|23.
|Nick Watney
|284
|$700,038
|24.
|Kevin Tway
|274
|$726,647
|25.
|Seamus Power
|271
|$656,442
|26.
|Cameron Young
|269
|$667,190
|27.
|Tom Hoge
|265
|$680,690
|28.
|Luke List
|258
|$718,610
|29.
|Patrick Reed
|258
|$628,605
|30.
|Denny McCarthy
|242
|$578,033
|31.
|Keith Mitchell
|240
|$757,497
|32.
|Justin Thomas
|233
|$613,131
|33.
|Cameron Smith
|231
|$657,375
|34.
|Patrick Rodgers
|226
|$555,766
|35.
|Scott Stallings
|220
|$532,678
|36.
|Adam Long
|211
|$470,425
|37.
|Adam Schenk
|204
|$499,572
|38.
|Russell Henley
|198
|$466,168
|39.
|Hayden Buckley
|192
|$497,945
|40.
|Andrew Landry
|191
|$498,700
|41.
|J.J. Spaun
|189
|$418,643
|42.
|Lanto Griffin
|189
|$562,292
|43.
|Rickie Fowler
|187
|$625,382
|44.
|Si Woo Kim
|187
|$489,608
|45.
|Robert Streb
|184
|$537,511
|46.
|Joel Dahmen
|180
|$432,403
|47.
|Taylor Pendrith
|178
|$385,749
|48.
|Matt Wallace
|170
|$540,209
|49.
|Henrik Norlander
|168
|$448,865
|50.
|Kramer Hickok
|166
|$429,000
|51.
|C.T. Pan
|165
|$422,842
|52.
|Troy Merritt
|162
|$349,190
|53.
|Taylor Moore
|161
|$366,433
|54.
|Webb Simpson
|161
|$429,740
|55.
|Joaquin Niemann
|156
|$397,237
|56.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|152
|$395,552
|57.
|Rory Sabbatini
|145
|$371,000
|58.
|Vincent Whaley
|144
|$362,408
|59.
|Aaron Rai
|142
|$316,026
|60.
|Alex Smalley
|142
|$315,365
|61.
|Peter Malnati
|139
|$317,257
|62.
|Adam Scott
|139
|$428,929
|63.
|Abraham Ancer
|137
|$387,765
|64.
|Harold Varner III
|135
|$317,610
|65.
|Adam Hadwin
|126
|$317,765
|66.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|125
|$302,974
|67.
|Will Zalatoris
|123
|$298,662
|68.
|Andrew Putnam
|121
|$289,483
|69.
|Harry Higgs
|120
|$349,728
|70.
|Scott Piercy
|119
|$278,939
|71.
|Nate Lashley
|117
|$242,097
|72.
|Trey Mullinax
|114
|$295,820
|73.
|Sergio Garcia
|114
|$289,206
|74.
|Tyler McCumber
|113
|$307,005
|75.
|John Huh
|113
|$272,800
|76.
|Davis Riley
|111
|$254,658
|77.
|Martin Trainer
|105
|$289,688
|78.
|Russell Knox
|105
|$220,705
|79.
|Chad Ramey
|104
|$228,275
|80.
|Brendon Todd
|104
|$244,538
|81.
|Martin Laird
|102
|$232,230
|82.
|Wyndham Clark
|101
|$209,880
|83.
|Matthew NeSmith
|101
|$220,685
|84.
|Keegan Bradley
|98
|$325,692
|85.
|Sahith Theegala
|96
|$253,440
|86.
|Chez Reavie
|96
|$172,619
|87.
|Corey Conners
|96
|$187,393
|88.
|Stephan Jaeger
|95
|$173,688
|89.
|Mark Hubbard
|94
|$184,063
|90.
|Max McGreevy
|93
|$206,226
|91.
|Matt Kuchar
|92
|$171,148
|92.
|Charley Hoffman
|92
|$198,170
|93.
|Dylan Frittelli
|91
|$171,373
|94.
|Tyler Duncan
|89
|$195,154
|95.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|88
|$296,957
|96.
|Greyson Sigg
|87
|$155,760
|97.
|Chris Kirk
|86
|$244,391
|98.
|Matt Jones
|85
|$203,296
|99.
|Seth Reeves
|85
|$219,635
|100.
|Sam Ryder
|85
|$292,236
|101.
|James Hahn
|83
|$222,535
|102.
|Curtis Thompson
|80
|$190,775
|103.
|Justin Rose
|79
|$195,638
|104.
|Charles Howell III
|76
|$161,722
|105.
|Branden Grace
|76
|$276,579
|106.
|Sung Kang
|75
|$172,783
|107.
|Andrew Novak
|75
|$141,170
|108.
|Ryan Palmer
|72
|$139,967
|109.
|Brian Gay
|71
|$156,025
|110.
|Gary Woodland
|70
|$243,750
|111.
|Danny Willett
|70
|$129,617
|112.
|Michael Thompson
|70
|$173,690
|112.
|Xander Schauffele
|70
|$180,111
|114.
|Emiliano Grillo
|68
|$179,723
|115.
|Jim Knous
|67
|$165,035
|116.
|Bronson Burgoon
|67
|$139,813
|117.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|66
|$151,385
|118.
|Hudson Swafford
|65
|$141,587
|119.
|Austin Cook
|65
|$165,060
|120.
|Doug Ghim
|65
|$139,749
|121.
|Matthias Schwab
|63
|$124,640
|122.
|Roger Sloan
|63
|$161,147
|123.
|Jonathan Byrd
|62
|$117,075
|124.
|Graeme McDowell
|61
|$143,235
|125.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|57
|$144,771
|126.
|Alex Noren
|56
|$157,072
|127.
|Lee Hodges
|55
|$119,038
|128.
|Kevin Streelman
|55
|$118,380
|129.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|54
|$124,685
|130.
|Nick Hardy
|54
|$102,410
|131.
|Zach Johnson
|54
|$123,600
|132.
|Hank Lebioda
|52
|$125,625
|133.
|Adam Svensson
|50
|$93,434
|134.
|William McGirt
|50
|$103,987
|135.
|Justin Lower
|49
|$99,125
|136.
|Beau Hossler
|48
|$103,250
|137.
|David Skinns
|48
|$92,475
|138.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|46
|$112,284
|139.
|Jimmy Walker
|45
|$82,796
|140.
|Nick Taylor
|45
|$98,767
|141.
|Ian Poulter
|43
|$116,331
|141.
|Jordan Spieth
|43
|$116,331
|143.
|Chase Seiffert
|42
|$74,093
|144.
|Chesson Hadley
|41
|$86,794
|145.
|Sean O’Hair
|40
|$73,043
|146.
|Patton Kizzire
|39
|$85,410
|147.
|Camilo Villegas
|39
|$68,725
|148.
|Dawie Van der Walt
|37
|$65,333
|148.
|David Lipsky
|37
|$65,333
|150.
|Brian Stuard
|33
|$66,375
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments