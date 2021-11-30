PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 3:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through Nov. 29

Points Money
1. Talor Gooch 852 $2,293,294
2. Sam Burns 730 $1,944,031
3. Sungjae Im 635 $1,632,198
4. Hideki Matsuyama 594 $2,045,423
5. Viktor Hovland 554 $1,435,781
6. Max Homa 521 $1,313,138
7. Matthew Wolff 511 $1,294,658
8. Jason Kokrak 506 $1,370,085
9. Rory McIlroy 500 $1,755,000
9. Lucas Herbert 500 $1,170,000
11. Mackenzie Hughes 491 $1,350,248
12. Maverick McNealy 453 $1,125,366
13. Cameron Tringale 439 $1,366,328
14. Scottie Scheffler 400 $1,074,351
15. Collin Morikawa 373 $1,312,322
16. Carlos Ortiz 339 $873,234
17. Danny Lee 328 $797,200
18. Marc Leishman 324 $809,296
19. Sebastian Munoz 313 $929,790
20. Brendan Steele 310 $1,019,341
21. Mito Pereira 305 $687,990
22. Aaron Wise 290 $769,394
23. Nick Watney 284 $700,038
24. Kevin Tway 274 $726,647
25. Seamus Power 271 $656,442
26. Cameron Young 269 $667,190
27. Tom Hoge 265 $680,690
28. Luke List 258 $718,610
29. Patrick Reed 258 $628,605
30. Denny McCarthy 242 $578,033
31. Keith Mitchell 240 $757,497
32. Justin Thomas 233 $613,131
33. Cameron Smith 231 $657,375
34. Patrick Rodgers 226 $555,766
35. Scott Stallings 220 $532,678
36. Adam Long 211 $470,425
37. Adam Schenk 204 $499,572
38. Russell Henley 198 $466,168
39. Hayden Buckley 192 $497,945
40. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
41. J.J. Spaun 189 $418,643
42. Lanto Griffin 189 $562,292
43. Rickie Fowler 187 $625,382
44. Si Woo Kim 187 $489,608
45. Robert Streb 184 $537,511
46. Joel Dahmen 180 $432,403
47. Taylor Pendrith 178 $385,749
48. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
49. Henrik Norlander 168 $448,865
50. Kramer Hickok 166 $429,000
51. C.T. Pan 165 $422,842
52. Troy Merritt 162 $349,190
53. Taylor Moore 161 $366,433
54. Webb Simpson 161 $429,740
55. Joaquin Niemann 156 $397,237
56. Jhonattan Vegas 152 $395,552
57. Rory Sabbatini 145 $371,000
58. Vincent Whaley 144 $362,408
59. Aaron Rai 142 $316,026
60. Alex Smalley 142 $315,365
61. Peter Malnati 139 $317,257
62. Adam Scott 139 $428,929
63. Abraham Ancer 137 $387,765
64. Harold Varner III 135 $317,610
65. Adam Hadwin 126 $317,765
66. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125 $302,974
67. Will Zalatoris 123 $298,662
68. Andrew Putnam 121 $289,483
69. Harry Higgs 120 $349,728
70. Scott Piercy 119 $278,939
71. Nate Lashley 117 $242,097
72. Trey Mullinax 114 $295,820
73. Sergio Garcia 114 $289,206
74. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005
75. John Huh 113 $272,800
76. Davis Riley 111 $254,658
77. Martin Trainer 105 $289,688
78. Russell Knox 105 $220,705
79. Chad Ramey 104 $228,275
80. Brendon Todd 104 $244,538
81. Martin Laird 102 $232,230
82. Wyndham Clark 101 $209,880
83. Matthew NeSmith 101 $220,685
84. Keegan Bradley 98 $325,692
85. Sahith Theegala 96 $253,440
86. Chez Reavie 96 $172,619
87. Corey Conners 96 $187,393
88. Stephan Jaeger 95 $173,688
89. Mark Hubbard 94 $184,063
90. Max McGreevy 93 $206,226
91. Matt Kuchar 92 $171,148
92. Charley Hoffman 92 $198,170
93. Dylan Frittelli 91 $171,373
94. Tyler Duncan 89 $195,154
95. Tommy Fleetwood 88 $296,957
96. Greyson Sigg 87 $155,760
97. Chris Kirk 86 $244,391
98. Matt Jones 85 $203,296
99. Seth Reeves 85 $219,635
100. Sam Ryder 85 $292,236
101. James Hahn 83 $222,535
102. Curtis Thompson 80 $190,775
103. Justin Rose 79 $195,638
104. Charles Howell III 76 $161,722
105. Branden Grace 76 $276,579
106. Sung Kang 75 $172,783
107. Andrew Novak 75 $141,170
108. Ryan Palmer 72 $139,967
109. Brian Gay 71 $156,025
110. Gary Woodland 70 $243,750
111. Danny Willett 70 $129,617
112. Michael Thompson 70 $173,690
112. Xander Schauffele 70 $180,111
114. Emiliano Grillo 68 $179,723
115. Jim Knous 67 $165,035
116. Bronson Burgoon 67 $139,813
117. Louis Oosthuizen 66 $151,385
118. Hudson Swafford 65 $141,587
119. Austin Cook 65 $165,060
120. Doug Ghim 65 $139,749
121. Matthias Schwab 63 $124,640
122. Roger Sloan 63 $161,147
123. Jonathan Byrd 62 $117,075
124. Graeme McDowell 61 $143,235
125. Tyrrell Hatton 57 $144,771
126. Alex Noren 56 $157,072
127. Lee Hodges 55 $119,038
128. Kevin Streelman 55 $118,380
129. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 54 $124,685
130. Nick Hardy 54 $102,410
131. Zach Johnson 54 $123,600
132. Hank Lebioda 52 $125,625
133. Adam Svensson 50 $93,434
134. William McGirt 50 $103,987
135. Justin Lower 49 $99,125
136. Beau Hossler 48 $103,250
137. David Skinns 48 $92,475
138. Erik Van Rooyen 46 $112,284
139. Jimmy Walker 45 $82,796
140. Nick Taylor 45 $98,767
141. Ian Poulter 43 $116,331
141. Jordan Spieth 43 $116,331
143. Chase Seiffert 42 $74,093
144. Chesson Hadley 41 $86,794
145. Sean O’Hair 40 $73,043
146. Patton Kizzire 39 $85,410
147. Camilo Villegas 39 $68,725
148. Dawie Van der Walt 37 $65,333
148. David Lipsky 37 $65,333
150. Brian Stuard 33 $66,375

