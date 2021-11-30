PGA Tour Schedule

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 3:01 pm
2 min read
      

Sept. 16-19 _ Fortinet Championship (Max Homa)

Sept. 24-26 _ Ryder Cup (United States)

Sept. 30-Oct. 3 _ Sanderson Farms Championship (Sam Burns)

Oct. 7-10 _ Shriners Children’s Open (Sungjae Im)

Oct. 14-17 _ The CJ Cup @ Summit (Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 21-24 _ ZOZO Championship (Hideki Matsuyama)

Oct. 28-31 _ World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Shanghai (canceled)

Oct. 28-31 _ Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Lucas Herbert)

Nov. 4-7 _ World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (Viktor Hovland)

Nov. 11-14 _ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open (Jason Kokrak)

Nov. 18-21 _ The RSM Classic (Talor Gooch)

Nov. 26 _ The Match: Brooks Koepka vs Bryson DeChambeau (Brooks)

Dec. 2-5 _ Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas

Jan. 6-9 _ Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii

Jan. 13-16 _ Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu

Jan. 20-23 _ The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 26-29 _ Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif.

Feb. 3-6 _ AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 10-13 _ Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17-20 _ The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Feb. 24-27 _ The Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 3-6 _ Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 3-6 _ Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Orlando, Fla.

March 10-13 _ THE PLAYERS Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 17-20 _ Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 23-27 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

March 24-27 _ Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

March 31-April 3 _ Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

April 7-10 _ Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.

April 14-17 _ RBC Heritage, Hilton Head, S.C.

April 21-24 _ Zurich Classic of New Orleans, New Orleans

April 28-May 1 _ Mexico Open, Vallarta, Mexico

May 5-8 _ Wells Fargo Championship, Potomac, Md.

May 12-15 _ AT&T Byron Nelson, McKinney, Texas

May 19-22 _ PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

May 26-29 _ Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

June 2-5 _ the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio

June 9-12 _ RBC Canadian Open, Toronto

June 16-19 _ U.S. Open, Brookline, Mass.

June 23-26 _ Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 30-July 3 _ John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 7-10 _ Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom

July 7-10 _ Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 14-17 _ The Open Championship, Kingsbarns, United Kingdom

July 14-17 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 21-24 _ 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

July 28-31 _ Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

Aug. 4-7 _ Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 11-14 _ FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 18-21 _ BMW Championship, Wilmington, Del.

Aug. 25-28 _ TOUR Championship, Atlanta

