PGA Tour World Wide Tech Championship Par Scores

|Thursday
|At El Camaleon Golf Club
|Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|Purse: $7.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71
|First Round
Matthew Wolff 61-68_129 -13
Scottie Scheffler 67-64_131 -11
Carlos Ortiz 67-65_132 -10
Viktor Hovland 67-65_132 -10
Bill Haas 65-68_133 -9
Anirban Lahiri 67-66_133 -9
Michael Thompson 68-65_133 -9
Sergio Garcia 64-69_133 -9
Talor Gooch 64-69_133 -9
Aaron Wise 63-70_133 -9
Billy Horschel 64-69_133 -9
Ryan Palmer 69-64_133 -9
Justin Thomas 68-65_133 -9
J.J. Spaun 65-68_133 -9
Russell Henley 65-69_134 -8
Doug Ghim 69-65_134 -8
James Hahn 67-67_134 -8
Andrew Landry 66-68_134 -8
Martin Laird 68-66_134 -8
Matt Kuchar 68-66_134 -8
Garrick Higgo 71-63_134 -8
Denny McCarthy 67-68_135 -7
John Huh 66-69_135 -7
Thomas Detry 67-68_135 -7
Charles Howell III 69-66_135 -7
Joaquin Niemann 69-66_135 -7
Seamus Power 68-67_135 -7
Alex Noren 69-67_136 -6
Doc Redman 70-66_136 -6
Nick Taylor 67-69_136 -6
Abraham Ancer 68-68_136 -6
Brendon Todd 67-69_136 -6
Roberto Díaz 71-65_136 -6
Andrew Putnam 68-68_136 -6
Joel Dahmen 65-71_136 -6
Tony Finau 67-69_136 -6
Danny Willett 68-68_136 -6
Tyrrell Hatton 70-66_136 -6
Adam Long 66-70_136 -6
Henrik Norlander 70-66_136 -6
Brendan Steele 70-67_137 -5
Matt Fitzpatrick 68-69_137 -5
Sepp Straka 66-71_137 -5
Keith Mitchell 68-69_137 -5
C.T. Pan 69-68_137 -5
Brandt Snedeker 66-71_137 -5
Patton Kizzire 68-69_137 -5
Adam Hadwin 69-68_137 -5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-68_137 -5
Scott Piercy 69-68_137 -5
Danny Lee 68-69_137 -5
Chris Kirk 64-73_137 -5
Kevin Tway 68-69_137 -5
Tyler Duncan 67-70_137 -5
Justin Rose 67-70_137 -5
Maverick McNealy 68-69_137 -5
Adam Svensson 72-65_137 -5
Brian Stuard 69-69_138 -4
Charl Schwartzel 69-69_138 -4
Patrick Reed 73-65_138 -4
Keegan Bradley 71-67_138 -4
Aaron Rai 67-71_138 -4
Andrew Novak 66-72_138 -4
Greyson Sigg 69-69_138 -4
Troy Merritt 68-70_138 -4
Tom Hoge 72-66_138 -4
Chez Reavie 66-72_138 -4
Rickie Fowler 66-72_138 -4
Hudson Swafford 68-70_138 -4
Vincent Whaley 70-68_138 -4
The following players failed to make the cut.
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68_139 -3
Hank Lebioda 73-66_139 -3
Sung Kang 68-71_139 -3
Gary Woodland 67-72_139 -3
Roger Sloan 69-70_139 -3
Ian Poulter 66-73_139 -3
Harold Varner III 71-68_139 -3
Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139 -3
Camilo Villegas 69-70_139 -3
Charley Hoffman 71-68_139 -3
Russell Knox 69-70_139 -3
Davis Riley 70-69_139 -3
Luke List 69-70_139 -3
Brice Garnett 71-69_140 -2
Sam Ryder 73-67_140 -2
Luke Donald 73-67_140 -2
J.T. Poston 71-69_140 -2
Pat Perez 72-68_140 -2
Kyle Stanley 74-66_140 -2
Kevin Streelman 70-70_140 -2
Trey Mullinax 69-71_140 -2
Will Zalatoris 71-69_140 -2
Ryan Moore 68-72_140 -2
Nate Lashley 68-72_140 -2
Shane Lowry 71-69_140 -2
Matt Jones 70-70_140 -2
Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140 -2
Kramer Hickok 68-72_140 -2
Nick Watney 72-69_141 -1
Dylan Frittelli 71-70_141 -1
Martin Trainer 72-69_141 -1
Brian Gay 75-66_141 -1
Cameron Tringale 70-71_141 -1
Braden Thornberry 70-71_141 -1
Graeme McDowell 70-71_141 -1
Henrik Stenson 69-72_141 -1
Stephan Jaeger 67-74_141 -1
Zach Johnson 73-69_142 E
Richy Werenski 73-69_142 E
Juan Carlos Benitez 74-68_142 E
Jonas Blixt 72-70_142 E
Patrick Rodgers 70-72_142 E
Brooks Koepka 71-71_142 E
Brian Harman 73-70_143 +1
Francesco Molinari 72-71_143 +1
Lucas Herbert 75-68_143 +1
Adam Schenk 73-70_143 +1
JD Fernandez 69-74_143 +1
Jimmy Walker 72-71_143 +1
Guido Migliozzi 69-74_143 +1
Scott Stallings 75-69_144 +2
Taylor Pendrith 76-68_144 +2
Peter Malnati 73-71_144 +2
Curtis Thompson 75-70_145 +3
Eugenio Chacarra 73-73_146 +4
Willie Mack III 73-73_146 +4
Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146 +4
Camilo Aguado 74-72_146 +4
David Lipsky 77-69_146 +4
Mito Pereira 70-78_148 +6
Samuel Del Val 76-76_152 +10
Comments