PGA Tour World Wide Tech Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 7:34 pm
3 min read
      
Thursday
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 Million
Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71
First Round

Matthew Wolff 61-68_129  -13

Scottie Scheffler 67-64_131  -11

Carlos Ortiz 67-65_132  -10

Viktor Hovland 67-65_132  -10

Bill Haas 65-68_133   -9

Anirban Lahiri 67-66_133   -9

Michael Thompson 68-65_133   -9

Sergio Garcia 64-69_133   -9

Talor Gooch 64-69_133   -9

Aaron Wise 63-70_133   -9

Billy Horschel 64-69_133   -9

Ryan Palmer 69-64_133   -9

Justin Thomas 68-65_133   -9

J.J. Spaun 65-68_133   -9

Russell Henley 65-69_134   -8

Doug Ghim 69-65_134   -8

James Hahn 67-67_134   -8

Andrew Landry 66-68_134   -8

Martin Laird 68-66_134   -8

Matt Kuchar 68-66_134   -8

Garrick Higgo 71-63_134   -8

Denny McCarthy 67-68_135   -7

John Huh 66-69_135   -7

Thomas Detry 67-68_135   -7

Charles Howell III 69-66_135   -7

Joaquin Niemann 69-66_135   -7

Seamus Power 68-67_135   -7

Alex Noren 69-67_136   -6

Doc Redman 70-66_136   -6

Nick Taylor 67-69_136   -6

Abraham Ancer 68-68_136   -6

Brendon Todd 67-69_136   -6

Roberto Díaz 71-65_136   -6

Andrew Putnam 68-68_136   -6

Joel Dahmen 65-71_136   -6

Tony Finau 67-69_136   -6

Danny Willett 68-68_136   -6

Tyrrell Hatton 70-66_136   -6

Adam Long 66-70_136   -6

Henrik Norlander 70-66_136   -6

Brendan Steele 70-67_137   -5

Matt Fitzpatrick 68-69_137   -5

Sepp Straka 66-71_137   -5

Keith Mitchell 68-69_137   -5

C.T. Pan 69-68_137   -5

Brandt Snedeker 66-71_137   -5

Patton Kizzire 68-69_137   -5

Adam Hadwin 69-68_137   -5

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-68_137   -5

Scott Piercy 69-68_137   -5

Danny Lee 68-69_137   -5

Chris Kirk 64-73_137   -5

Kevin Tway 68-69_137   -5

Tyler Duncan 67-70_137   -5

Justin Rose 67-70_137   -5

Maverick McNealy 68-69_137   -5

Adam Svensson 72-65_137   -5

Brian Stuard 69-69_138   -4

Charl Schwartzel 69-69_138   -4

Patrick Reed 73-65_138   -4

Keegan Bradley 71-67_138   -4

Aaron Rai 67-71_138   -4

Andrew Novak 66-72_138   -4

Greyson Sigg 69-69_138   -4

Troy Merritt 68-70_138   -4

Tom Hoge 72-66_138   -4

Chez Reavie 66-72_138   -4

Rickie Fowler 66-72_138   -4

Hudson Swafford 68-70_138   -4

Vincent Whaley 70-68_138   -4

The following players failed to make the cut.

Jhonattan Vegas 71-68_139   -3

Hank Lebioda 73-66_139   -3

Sung Kang 68-71_139   -3

Gary Woodland 67-72_139   -3

Roger Sloan 69-70_139   -3

Ian Poulter 66-73_139   -3

Harold Varner III 71-68_139   -3

Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139   -3

Camilo Villegas 69-70_139   -3

Charley Hoffman 71-68_139   -3

Russell Knox 69-70_139   -3

Davis Riley 70-69_139   -3

Luke List 69-70_139   -3

Brice Garnett 71-69_140   -2

Sam Ryder 73-67_140   -2

Luke Donald 73-67_140   -2

J.T. Poston 71-69_140   -2

Pat Perez 72-68_140   -2

Kyle Stanley 74-66_140   -2

Kevin Streelman 70-70_140   -2

Trey Mullinax 69-71_140   -2

Will Zalatoris 71-69_140   -2

Ryan Moore 68-72_140   -2

Nate Lashley 68-72_140   -2

Shane Lowry 71-69_140   -2

Matt Jones 70-70_140   -2

Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140   -2

Kramer Hickok 68-72_140   -2

Nick Watney 72-69_141   -1

Dylan Frittelli 71-70_141   -1

Martin Trainer 72-69_141   -1

Brian Gay 75-66_141   -1

Cameron Tringale 70-71_141   -1

Braden Thornberry 70-71_141   -1

Graeme McDowell 70-71_141   -1

Henrik Stenson 69-72_141   -1

Stephan Jaeger 67-74_141   -1

Zach Johnson 73-69_142    E

Richy Werenski 73-69_142    E

Juan Carlos Benitez 74-68_142    E

Jonas Blixt 72-70_142    E

Patrick Rodgers 70-72_142    E

Brooks Koepka 71-71_142    E

Brian Harman 73-70_143   +1

Francesco Molinari 72-71_143   +1

Lucas Herbert 75-68_143   +1

Adam Schenk 73-70_143   +1

JD Fernandez 69-74_143   +1

Jimmy Walker 72-71_143   +1

Guido Migliozzi 69-74_143   +1

Scott Stallings 75-69_144   +2

Taylor Pendrith 76-68_144   +2

Peter Malnati 73-71_144   +2

Curtis Thompson 75-70_145   +3

Eugenio Chacarra 73-73_146   +4

Willie Mack III 73-73_146   +4

Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146   +4

Camilo Aguado 74-72_146   +4

David Lipsky 77-69_146   +4

Mito Pereira 70-78_148   +6

Samuel Del Val 76-76_152  +10

