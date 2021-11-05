PGA Tour World Wide Tech Championship Scores

|Friday
|At El Camaleon Golf Club
|Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|Purse: $7.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71
|Second Round
Matthew Wolff 61-68_129
Scottie Scheffler 67-64_131
Carlos Ortiz 67-65_132
Viktor Hovland 67-65_132
Bill Haas 65-68_133
Anirban Lahiri 67-66_133
Michael Thompson 68-65_133
Sergio Garcia 64-69_133
Talor Gooch 64-69_133
Aaron Wise 63-70_133
Billy Horschel 64-69_133
Ryan Palmer 69-64_133
Justin Thomas 68-65_133
J.J. Spaun 65-68_133
Russell Henley 65-69_134
Doug Ghim 69-65_134
James Hahn 67-67_134
Andrew Landry 66-68_134
Martin Laird 68-66_134
Matt Kuchar 68-66_134
Garrick Higgo 71-63_134
Denny McCarthy 67-68_135
John Huh 66-69_135
Thomas Detry 67-68_135
Charles Howell III 69-66_135
Joaquin Niemann 69-66_135
Seamus Power 68-67_135
Alex Noren 69-67_136
Doc Redman 70-66_136
Nick Taylor 67-69_136
Abraham Ancer 68-68_136
Brendon Todd 67-69_136
Roberto Díaz 71-65_136
Andrew Putnam 68-68_136
Joel Dahmen 65-71_136
Tony Finau 67-69_136
Danny Willett 68-68_136
Tyrrell Hatton 70-66_136
Adam Long 66-70_136
Henrik Norlander 70-66_136
Brendan Steele 70-67_137
Matt Fitzpatrick 68-69_137
Sepp Straka 66-71_137
Keith Mitchell 68-69_137
C.T. Pan 69-68_137
Brandt Snedeker 66-71_137
Patton Kizzire 68-69_137
Adam Hadwin 69-68_137
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-68_137
Scott Piercy 69-68_137
Danny Lee 68-69_137
Chris Kirk 64-73_137
Kevin Tway 68-69_137
Tyler Duncan 67-70_137
Justin Rose 67-70_137
Maverick McNealy 68-69_137
Adam Svensson 72-65_137
Brian Stuard 69-69_138
Charl Schwartzel 69-69_138
Patrick Reed 73-65_138
Keegan Bradley 71-67_138
Aaron Rai 67-71_138
Andrew Novak 66-72_138
Greyson Sigg 69-69_138
Troy Merritt 68-70_138
Tom Hoge 72-66_138
Chez Reavie 66-72_138
Rickie Fowler 66-72_138
Hudson Swafford 68-70_138
Vincent Whaley 70-68_138
The following players failed to make the cut.
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68_139
Hank Lebioda 73-66_139
Sung Kang 68-71_139
Gary Woodland 67-72_139
Roger Sloan 69-70_139
Ian Poulter 66-73_139
Harold Varner III 71-68_139
Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139
Camilo Villegas 69-70_139
Charley Hoffman 71-68_139
Russell Knox 69-70_139
Davis Riley 70-69_139
Luke List 69-70_139
Brice Garnett 71-69_140
Sam Ryder 73-67_140
Luke Donald 73-67_140
J.T. Poston 71-69_140
Pat Perez 72-68_140
Kyle Stanley 74-66_140
Kevin Streelman 70-70_140
Trey Mullinax 69-71_140
Will Zalatoris 71-69_140
Ryan Moore 68-72_140
Nate Lashley 68-72_140
Shane Lowry 71-69_140
Matt Jones 70-70_140
Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140
Kramer Hickok 68-72_140
Nick Watney 72-69_141
Dylan Frittelli 71-70_141
Martin Trainer 72-69_141
Brian Gay 75-66_141
Cameron Tringale 70-71_141
Braden Thornberry 70-71_141
Graeme McDowell 70-71_141
Henrik Stenson 69-72_141
Stephan Jaeger 67-74_141
Zach Johnson 73-69_142
Richy Werenski 73-69_142
Juan Carlos Benitez 74-68_142
Jonas Blixt 72-70_142
Patrick Rodgers 70-72_142
Brooks Koepka 71-71_142
Brian Harman 73-70_143
Francesco Molinari 72-71_143
Lucas Herbert 75-68_143
Adam Schenk 73-70_143
JD Fernandez 69-74_143
Jimmy Walker 72-71_143
Guido Migliozzi 69-74_143
Scott Stallings 75-69_144
Taylor Pendrith 76-68_144
Peter Malnati 73-71_144
Curtis Thompson 75-70_145
Eugenio Chacarra 73-73_146
Willie Mack III 73-73_146
Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146
Camilo Aguado 74-72_146
David Lipsky 77-69_146
Mito Pereira 70-78_148
Samuel Del Val 76-76_152
