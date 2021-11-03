Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies decline club options on Herrera, McCutchen

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 9:01 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies declined club options for next season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.

Herrera gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $11.5 million salary, completing a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He is eligible for salary arbitration.

McCutchen, signed as a free agent to a $50 million, three-year contract in December 2018, gets a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary. He hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia. He will become a free agent.

Herrera hit .274 in six seasons with the Phillies. Herrera, who made the All-Star team in 2016, was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season following a domestic assault incident with his girlfriend in May.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam