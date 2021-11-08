Pitt gets 2021-22 season underway against The Citadel

The Citadel (0-0) vs. Pittsburgh (0-0)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the The Citadel Bulldogs. The Citadel went 13-12 last year, while Pittsburgh ended up 10-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. The Citadel went 3-0 against teams outside its conference, while Pittsburgh went 4-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.