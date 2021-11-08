On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 11:41 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago 0 3 3 21 27
Pittsburgh 7 7 6 9 29

First Quarter

Pit_Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42.

Second Quarter

Pit_Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22.

Chi_FG Santos 30, :15.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 22, 7:43.

Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17.

Pit_FG Boswell 54, 11:52.

Chi_Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 2:52.

Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46.

Pit_FG Boswell 40, :26.

___

        Read more: Sports News

Chi Pit
First downs 20 20
Total Net Yards 414 280
Rushes-yards 26-136 32-105
Passing 278 175
Punt Returns 0-0 4-28
Kickoff Returns 6-135 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-29-1 21-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 4-30
Punts 5-46.8 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-115 5-30
Time of Possession 29:03 31:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 65.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran, Texas VA patient, celebrates 102nd birthday