Pittsburgh 72, Lafayette 63

LAFAYETTE (0-1)
Ganpo 1-5 0-0 2, Booth 0-5 0-0 0, Gallagher 7-10 0-0 19, Johnson 1-8 1-2 4, Wilson 4-8 0-0 8, Haskins 0-5 0-0 0, Andrews 8-16 1-1 17, Antognoli 5-13 0-0 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-70 2-3 63
PITTSBURGH (2-0)
Brown 1-7 3-6 5, Igbokwe 11-15 1-3 23, Everett 9-17 1-2 20, Exanor 1-3 0-0 2, Hayford 1-5 2-4 4, Dunn 2-4 2-2 6, Clesca 1-1 0-0 2, Strother 2-7 0-0 6, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, King 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-66 9-17 72
|Lafayette
|11
|11
|25
|16
|—
|63
|Pittsburgh
|17
|18
|17
|20
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Lafayette 9-22 (Gallagher 5-6, Johnson 1-5, Haskins 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Antognoli 3-8), Pittsburgh 3-15 (Everett 1-5, Hayford 0-1, Strother 2-7, Johnson 0-2). Assists_Lafayette 14 (Booth 7), Pittsburgh 19 (Hayford 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Lafayette 36 (Team 4-5), Pittsburgh 48 (Brown 5-10). Total Fouls_Lafayette 14, Pittsburgh 10. Technical Fouls_Lafayette Ganpo 1. A_1,272.
