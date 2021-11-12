Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 72, Lafayette 63

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

LAFAYETTE (0-1)

Ganpo 1-5 0-0 2, Booth 0-5 0-0 0, Gallagher 7-10 0-0 19, Johnson 1-8 1-2 4, Wilson 4-8 0-0 8, Haskins 0-5 0-0 0, Andrews 8-16 1-1 17, Antognoli 5-13 0-0 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-70 2-3 63

PITTSBURGH (2-0)

Brown 1-7 3-6 5, Igbokwe 11-15 1-3 23, Everett 9-17 1-2 20, Exanor 1-3 0-0 2, Hayford 1-5 2-4 4, Dunn 2-4 2-2 6, Clesca 1-1 0-0 2, Strother 2-7 0-0 6, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, King 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-66 9-17 72

Lafayette 11 11 25 16 63
Pittsburgh 17 18 17 20 72

3-Point Goals_Lafayette 9-22 (Gallagher 5-6, Johnson 1-5, Haskins 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Antognoli 3-8), Pittsburgh 3-15 (Everett 1-5, Hayford 0-1, Strother 2-7, Johnson 0-2). Assists_Lafayette 14 (Booth 7), Pittsburgh 19 (Hayford 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Lafayette 36 (Team 4-5), Pittsburgh 48 (Brown 5-10). Total Fouls_Lafayette 14, Pittsburgh 10. Technical Fouls_Lafayette Ganpo 1. A_1,272.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell