Pittsburgh 82, Radford 63

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 9:29 pm
RADFORD (0-1)

LaLonde 5-6 0-0 10, Christ 3-10 0-0 6, Birkhead 2-11 0-0 5, McClean 3-6 0-0 6, Montelbano 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 1-3 3-4 5, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 4-6 0-0 11, Tudor 2-9 8-8 12, Williams 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 13-14 63

PITTSBURGH (1-0)

Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Igbokwe 3-9 0-2 6, Everett 8-14 4-6 23, Exanor 1-6 2-2 4, Hayford 7-8 0-0 15, Dunn 5-12 1-1 11, Clesca 2-3 1-2 5, Strother 1-5 0-0 2, Hueston 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, King 2-4 1-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-74 10-20 82

Radford 13 9 18 23 63
Pittsburgh 21 16 22 23 82

3-Point Goals_Radford 6-16 (LaLonde 0-1, Birkhead 1-6, McClean 0-1, Montelbano 0-1, Morgan 3-4, Tudor 0-1, Williams 2-2), Pittsburgh 4-12 (Everett 3-5, Exanor 0-2, Hayford 1-1, Dunn 0-1, Strother 0-3). Assists_Radford 11 (McClean 2), Pittsburgh 19 (King 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Radford 23 (Team 1-5), Pittsburgh 58 (Team 6-8). Total Fouls_Radford 16, Pittsburgh 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,237.

