Pittsburgh 92, LIU Brooklyn 41

LIU BROOKLYN (0-2)

Bell 0-5 1-4 1, Russell 6-21 0-0 13, Hache 1-4 0-0 3, O’Brien 0-10 2-2 2, Thomas 5-9 0-0 12, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Sanford 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-5 1-1 5, Butler-Worley 0-1 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0, Eke 0-0 0-0 0, Grim 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-61 4-7 41

PITTSBURGH (3-0)

Brown 2-6 5-8 9, Igbokwe 2-3 0-0 4, Everett 4-8 2-3 12, Hayford 3-5 0-1 6, Strother 6-8 0-0 17, Dunn 4-6 0-2 8, Clesca 4-8 4-4 13, Exanor 1-4 1-2 4, Harris 2-4 2-2 6, Hueston 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 1-8 3-4 5, King 2-6 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-69 17-27 92

LIU Brooklyn 7 13 12 9 — 41 Pittsburgh 28 27 16 21 — 92

3-Point Goals_LIU Brooklyn 5-23 (Russell 1-4, Hache 1-3, O’Brien 0-6, Thomas 2-4, Sanford 1-2, Butler-Worley 0-1, Copeland 0-1, Grim 0-2), Pittsburgh 9-19 (Everett 2-4, Strother 5-7, Clesca 1-3, Exanor 1-2, Harris 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Assists_LIU Brooklyn 9 (Hache 2), Pittsburgh 21 (Clesca 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LIU Brooklyn 29 (Team 3-7), Pittsburgh 55 (King 4-8). Total Fouls_LIU Brooklyn 22, Pittsburgh 13. Technical Fouls_LIU Brooklyn Team 1. A_1,213.

