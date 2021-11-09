Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pivorius leads Northern Kentucky past Wheeling Jesuit 82-54

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 11:41 pm
< a min read
      

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Hubertas Pivorius had 19 points off the bench to lead Northern Kentucky to an 82-54 win over Wheeling Jesuit on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky. Trey Robinson added 13 points and Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

Jarett Haines had 18 points for the Cardinals.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest