On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Portland 1, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      
Portland 0 1 1
Colorado 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 2, 90th+1 minute.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Zuparic, Portland, 45th.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Red Cards_Asprilla, Portland, 90th+4.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Santiago Moreno, 52nd), Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes (George Fochive, 90th+6); Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loria, 90th+6), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Felipe Mora, 67th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Braian Galvan, 83rd), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Jonathan Lewis, 75th), Jack Price; Dominique Badji (Michael Barrios, 75th), Diego Rubio (Younes Namli, 67th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments