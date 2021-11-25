Portland 1, Colorado 0

|Portland
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 2, 90th+1 minute.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Zuparic, Portland, 45th.
Red Cards_Asprilla, Portland, 90th+4.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
Lineups
Portland_Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Santiago Moreno, 52nd), Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes (George Fochive, 90th+6); Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loria, 90th+6), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Felipe Mora, 67th).
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Braian Galvan, 83rd), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Jonathan Lewis, 75th), Jack Price; Dominique Badji (Michael Barrios, 75th), Diego Rubio (Younes Namli, 67th).
