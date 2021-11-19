Portland 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 74

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-4)
Parchman 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 6-11 2-3 15, Harris 1-3 2-3 5, Milton 2-7 0-0 5, Williams 11-20 5-5 31, Stokes 3-7 1-2 8, Vargas 1-5 0-0 3, Doolittle 2-4 1-4 6, Doyne 0-0 0-1 0, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 12-20 74.
PORTLAND (3-1)
Vucinic 4-7 2-2 10, Wood 6-8 7-8 21, Austin 4-7 0-2 9, Meadows 4-7 2-2 10, Robertson 4-13 0-0 10, Perry 1-3 0-0 3, Nduka 6-7 3-5 15, Sjolund 1-2 2-2 4, Harvey 0-0 2-2 2, Silveira 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-55 18-23 86.
Halftime_Portland 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 10-31 (Williams 4-12, Vargas 1-2, Doolittle 1-3, Harris 1-3, Milton 1-3, Brown 1-4, Stokes 1-4), Portland 6-18 (Wood 2-4, Robertson 2-7, Austin 1-2, Perry 1-3, Meadows 0-1, Sjolund 0-1). Fouled Out_Milton. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 25 (Brown 11), Portland 34 (Robertson 9). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Williams 5), Portland 19 (Robertson 6). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 23, Portland 22. A_1,018 (4,852).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments