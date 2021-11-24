Portland pays visit to Montana State

Portland (5-1) vs. Montana State (1-3)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays host to Portland in a non-conference matchup. Portland beat Portland State by 15 on Tuesday, while Montana State fell to New Mexico on Saturday, 81-78.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 36 percent of all Bobcats points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyler Robertson has accounted for 41 percent of all Portland field goals over the last three games. Robertson has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pilots. Montana State has 53 assists on 84 field goals (63.1 percent) across its previous three games while Portland has assists on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 80.8 points per game.

