On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Portland plays host to Alcorn State

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Alcorn State (0-2) vs. Portland (1-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Alcorn State in an early season matchup. Portland beat Willamette by 44 points at home on Thursday, while Alcorn State fell 69-66 at Seattle on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Darrious Agnew and Justin Thomas have combined to account for 41 percent of all Braves scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LENELL: Henry has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland is rated first in the WCC with an average of 82.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell