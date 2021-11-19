Portland plays host to Morgan State

Morgan State (2-2) vs. Portland (3-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State squares up against Portland in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Thursday. Portland won at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-74, while Morgan State fell 93-80 at Seattle.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Moses Wood has averaged 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Pilots. Complementing Wood is Mike Meadows, who is putting up 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game. The Bears have been led by Keith McGee, who is averaging 16.5 points and three steals.MIGHTY MOSES: Wood has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 93.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Portland has scored 90 points per game and allowed 70 over a three-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pilots have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Portland has an assist on 51 of 90 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three outings while Morgan State has assists on 53 of 94 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morgan State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 31.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bears fourth among Division I teams. Portland has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Pilots 257th, nationally).

